SLED: Carrying concealed weapon while wearing mask during pandemic is allowed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolinians living in cities that require masks inside businesses will still be able to carry a concealed weapon, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.
There was confusion over the issue after multiple cities like Greenville and Columbia passed ordinances requiring masks in certain areas.
SLED issued a statement saying that because the masks are being worn to comply with local ordinances and for health purposes, then those with a concealed weapons permit will still be allowed to carry.
“There is no South Carolina Concealed Weapons Permit (CWP) law that prohibits a South Carolina CWP holder from wearing a mask to comply with a city or county health ordinance or to help stop the spread of COVID-19 while carrying a concealed weapon in South Carolina,” SLED said in the statement.
Several cities across the state have approved of ordinances that require people to wear masks in businesses after the South Carolina attorney general explained that the move does not violate any state law.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.