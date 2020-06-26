SCHP investigating fatal collision that left 1 dead on I-26 West in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on I-26 West near the SC 210 (mile marker 165) exit on June 26. This is five miles east of Bowman.
The accident occurred at 7:12 a.m. and involved a 2000 Sterling tractor trailer.
The driver was traveling West on I-26 when they ran off of the road to the left and hit a tree in the median.
The driver of the tractor trailer died at the scene. The driver was wearing a seat belt.
