Local law enforcement open to police reform as house passes George Floyd Act

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The debate on federal police reform has reached a boiling point in the nation’s capitol, as lawmakers are drawing hard lines on what changes they want to see.
Thursday, South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn and House Democrats passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act by a vote of 236 to 181.
“As a proud South Carolinian, I believe in and try to live by that principle -- while I breathe, I hope,” Clyburn said while evoking the state motto on the House floor. “With the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, we will all breathe a little freer and gain a little more hope.”
The bill bans no-knock warrants in federal cases, prohibits racial profiling, reforms “qualified immunity” for law enforcement, establishes a national database tracking police misconduct and bans chokeholds.
Thursday’s House vote comes just one day after Democrats killed a competing Republican bill in the Senate, which was headed by South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.
“We lost, I lost, a vote on a piece of legislation that would have led to systemic change in the relationship between the communities of color and the law enforcement community,” Scott said.
The House bill heads to the GOP-controlled Senate, where it has little chance of making it through, but some South Carolina lawmakers are hopeful that the two bills can lead to bipartisan change.
“Tim Scott’s bill actually had a lot of overlap with the Democrats’ bill, but they wanted to eliminate qualified immunity, they wanted to eliminate no-knock entries and chokeholds,” said Republican Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana.
Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-South Carolina, added: “Our bill may not be perfect, the Senate bill may not be perfect. But if we get two bills out of the House and Senate and we join them together and work out those differences, that’s what the American people trust us to do. That’s what we should be doing -- putting partisanship aside and getting down to what’s going to make an impact.”
Despite disagreements on Capitol Hill, local law enforcement knows that policing changes with the times.
“This is an evolving career field, there’s always things that are going to have to be changed as you go,” Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said. “You just have to be able to adapt to it. Policies, they are going to change. You have to keep up with what’s going on.”
Boan says he’s open to the idea of police reform, no matter which side of the aisle it comes from.
“We need to have somebody outside come in and double check us for best practices and make sure we are doing everything we need to do,” the sheriff said. “I’m not afraid of someone coming in checking behind me.”
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.