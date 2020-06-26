LIVE: Gov. McMaster, health officials give update on COVID-19 outbreak in SC

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has called a news conference Friday afternoon to share an update on the COVID-19 outbreak and the state’s response.
McMaster is speaking alongside health officials from the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.
South Carolina is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases as of late.
While testing has increased, the number of positive cases being found is also increasing. Health officials say the numbers show the virus is spreading more rapidly in the community.
Friday morning, the City of Columbia enacted a mask requirement for people inside commercial buildings.
Other towns in the Midlands are considering such ordinances.
