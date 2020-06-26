Lexington man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington man has been arrested on six charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.
Investigators say that Joseph Edwin Gibson, 37, was arrested on June 24 for the possession of multiple files of child sexual abuse material.
The arrest was made by Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office. Investigators with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation and arrest.
Gibson is being charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.