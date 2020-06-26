LCSD working to identify gunman in fatal shooting, man charged in second shooting

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a party Thursday night that left one man dead and a child injured.
Trayon Devon Newhouse, 28, has been identified as the victim, according to Lexington County Coroner. Detectives with LCSD said he was shot twice in the upper body.
He was shot following an argument with a man during a social gathering in front of a house located in the 200 block of Minolta Drive. A toddler was shot in the lower body during the incident as well. The toddler’s injuries were non-life threatening.
LCSD is still trying to identify the gunman in this fatal shooting.
A second shooting occurred in the subdivision while an investigation of the Minolta Drive shooting was ongoing.
Officials say Taiquon Javante Williams, 23, fired a rifle multiple times toward a house in the 200 block of Nikon Circle.
Williams was arrested in the subdivision a short time after the second shooting. He is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.
Anyone with information about either shooting incident can anonymously share tips by calling Crimestoppers at 888-Crime-SC, logging onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and clicking on the “Submit a tip” tab, or by downloading the P3 Tips app.
