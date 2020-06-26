Kershaw County officials say 4 shooting victims from 2 incidents in hospital

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - Two separate shootings have left four people in the hospital in Kershaw County, officials with the Sheriff’s Office said Friday night.
Deputies posted on Facebook that one person was injured in a shooting in a neighboring county, but provided no other details.
The three others were shot on Jordan Road in Lugoff around 8:45 p.m. Friday, deputies said. That’s off Fort Jackson Road near the Interstate 20 exit for Lugoff.
KCSO said they have a juvenile suspect in custody from that shooting and that “the area is no longer in any danger.”
All four victims are expected to survive, according to the post.
None of the victims have been identified.
If officials share more information, this story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.