First Alert Forecast: Tracking more heat and storms this weekend into next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more heat and more storms in the Midlands.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms are possible until we lose the heating of the day. Chance of rain 20-30%. Lows in the 70s.
· On Saturday, we’ll see a good deal of clouds and haze. A few isolated showers/storms are possible (20%). Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
· Sunday will be hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. A few showers and storms are possible (30%).
· Unsettled weather is expected in the Midland for most of next week.
· We’ll see nearly a daily chance of showers and thunderstorms next week. Rain chances will be up to 60% by Wednesday and Thursday.
· Showers and storms are possible for the 4th of July (40% chance). Highs will be in the upper 80s.
· We’re also tracking Saharan Dust that could impact parts of South Carolina over the next few days.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, expect partly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms are possible early before we lose the heating of the day. Rain chances are around 20-30% overall. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.
Your weekend will not be a washout. However, prepare for a few showers and storms here and there.
On Saturday, we'll see a 20% chance of some rain and storms in the Midlands, mainly by afternoon and evening. Otherwise, we'll see a good deal of clouds and hazy conditions most likely from some Saharan Dust over or near the area, so keep that in mind. Air quality may be poor for parts of the state because of the dust. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Some of our forecast models are including a few showers and storms for Sunday. For now, rain chances are around 30%. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s.
More showers and thunderstorms are in your forecast almost every day next week. Rain chances are up to 60% by Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s next week.
And again, we're tracking Saharan Dust from Africa, which could impact parts of the U.S., even parts of South Carolina, over the next few days. While the dust could produce spectacular sunrises and sunsets in the viewing area, it could also cause respiratory problems for some folks and a haze to our sky. The dust could also lower our high temperatures a bit here in the Midlands and suppress activity in the tropics in the short term. We'll keep you posted.
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms Possible Early (20-30%). Lows in the low 70s.
Saturday: More Clouds. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Hazy & Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (20-30%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the low 90s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Independence Day: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Spotty Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.