First Alert Forecast: Tracking more heat and storms this weekend into next week

And again, we're tracking Saharan Dust from Africa, which could impact parts of the U.S., even parts of South Carolina, over the next few days. While the dust could produce spectacular sunrises and sunsets in the viewing area, it could also cause respiratory problems for some folks and a haze to our sky. The dust could also lower our high temperatures a bit here in the Midlands and suppress activity in the tropics in the short term. We'll keep you posted.