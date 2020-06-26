Daily protests expected to continue until business owner, accused of assault and using racial slur, is out of business

“So, I’m using this opportunity to amplify the voices of the folks in this community who have been intimidated by hate by this owner for 20 years. He has been in this neighborhood for 20 plus years and so there are countless people coming and sharing their stories and I am going to amplify their voices to ensure that they are protected, to remove this man out of this community because community members do not feel safe with him being in this community and operating his business.”