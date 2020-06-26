Chipotle CEO issues statement on incident involving NFL player, Dillon County native Darius Leonard

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The chairman and CEO of Chipotle announced there is an investigation underway after an incident involving Dillon County native and NFL star, Darius Leonard, at a Florence location.
Leonard took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon, stating that he and four other people were eating at Chipotle when the manager came up and said that a white man claimed the group had verbally abused him.
“Toward the end of our meal, the manager come up, not knowing why the manager walking up. He come up with a terrible attitude, asking us, ‘Do we had a problem?’ We all lost trying to figure out what’s really going on and he said a white guy said that we was verbally abusing him, talking trash to him and it was basically a lie,” Leonard said in the Instagram video.
Leonard then claimed the manager threatened to call the police and he and his group left.
Brian Niccol released this statement on Thursday after the incident took place:
We are currently investigating the incident involving Darius Leonard in Florence, South Carolina. We have a zero tolerance policy for discrimination of any kind and we have suspended our manager while we conduct a thorough investigation. I’ve personally reached out to Darius and I’m committed to ensuring the appropriate action is taken once the investigation concludes.
Leonard currently plays for the Indianapolis Colts and played at Lake View High School in Dillon County.
