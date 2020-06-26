Chesterfield Co. Sheriff returns to work after 4-week battle with COVID-19

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Chesterfield County Sheriff James Dixon returned to work on Friday after a four-week battle with COVID-19.
Sheriff Dixon and Chief Deputy Chris Page developed symptoms before they immediately went to The First Responders Clinic and got tested in early June.
The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post on Friday that Dixon had returned a negative result approximately four weeks later and returned to work.
“While he was sick, he experienced chills, fever, congestion, extreme fatigue, and shortness of breath. There were days where he could barely walk from one room to another or even speak because of having shortness of breath,” the post read. “His road to recovery was not easy. Sheriff Dixon would like to thank his family, friends, church members, the community, and the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office for the texts, calls, in-box messages, care packages, vitamins, meals, and especially the prayers.”
Dixon also offered advice for others: “wash your hands, wear your masks, and practice social distancing.”
The Sheriff’s Office said after the positive tests came back in early June that the department was working to conduct contact tracing.
The department also monitored employees for symptoms, sanitized all equipment and vehicles, provided officers with masks, gloves and other protective equipment.
Dixon and Page self-quarantined themselves for the required 14 days.
There is no word on Page’s current condition.
