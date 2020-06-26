Caught on camera: Deputies searching for suspect seen breaking into Orangeburg school

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators are looking for a suspect who was caught on camera breaking into a school in Orangeburg.
It happened early Wednesday morning at the Orangeburg Preparatory School, deputies said.
Security video shows a man in dark clothing, red gloves and a baseball hat inside the school around 2 a.m.
Investigators say the video shows the suspect making several trips in and out of the school.
School employees called the Sheriff’s Office saying they first saw dirt in the hallways, then noticed some handheld radios were missing.
Employees discovered two 50-inch TVs, computer software and power tools were also missing from classrooms and a director’s office, deputies said.
The stolen items were found stashed nearby, on the edge of the school’s campus.
“Most of the items taken from this burglary have already been recovered,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “But we need one more piece – the individual who did this.”
Anyone with information on the crime should call OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
