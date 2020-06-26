Body cam video of 2019 officer-involved shooting between CPD and Sir Legette to be released

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Body cam video of an officer-involved shooting from 2019 between a Columbia Police officer and Sir Brandon Legette is expected to be released at 11 a.m. on June 26.
On August 24, 2019, officers with CPD attempted to pull over Legette in the Food Lion parking lot on Broad River Road. Legette had just gotten off work from his second job that he held at that grocery store.
Officials say that after checking Legette’s name and information, officers determined Legette was driving under suspension and had two warrants stemming from a robbery that took place on August 8.
Legette says during his interaction with the officers, one of them jumped into his car and the car ended up traveling 150 yards across the parking lot where it ran down an embankment and came to a complete stop. Once the car came to a stop, Legette was laying on his stomach sprawled across the center console.
The officer was behind him, putting pressure on Legette’s back.
Authorities claim that Legette initially ignored verbal commands given by the officers for him to step out of his car. Officials say as one of them tried to remove Legette, he drove off with an officer partially inside the car, dragging him around the parking lot and then eventually into the embankment.
While in the embankment, Legette and his lawyer Marc Brown claim that Legette was not resisting and the officer hit him twice in the head with his firearm and then shot him in the back of the head.
Officials said the officer did fire his gun shooting Legette in the head leaving him with a serious injury. The officer only suffered non-life threatening injuries during the incident.
The incident was all captured on the officer’s bodycam, which had fallen off but landed on the floor of Legette’s car, pointing upward directly at Legette and the officer.
Brown is expected to file suit in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina against the city of Columbia, Columbia Police Dept. and the officer involved in the shooting.
Legette is still facing criminal charges stemming from this incident.
