UofSC to require COVID-19 testing for faculty and students before fall semester

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina is now requiring all students and faculty to be tested for COVID-19 before they will be able to return to campus in the fall.
In an email to sent to parents on June 24, President Bob Caslen discusses the type of behavior that will be seen on campus during the fall semester.
Here are some of the changes listed in Caslen’s email:
- Testing. Diagnostic testing is required for all students, faculty and staff returning to campus. This is not just to protect you; it is to protect your friends and those you care about. It is quick, simple and painless.
- Wearing a face covering. At a minimum, face coverings are required in all classrooms, the Thomas Cooper Library, Center for Health and Well-Being, fitness centers, Russell House and all dining facilities. As our medical experts have told us on numerous occasions, this is the number one measure in reducing the risk to others. The Columbia City Council just passed an ordinance to require face coverings in the city.
- Washing hands and personal hygiene. This is an essential behavior to fight infectious diseases, whether it is COVID, the flu or the common cold.
- Contact tracing. If you were to test positive for the virus, contact tracing would provide a ready data set on people you had been in close contact who might have been exposed to the virus. This helps ensure they don’t unknowingly spread the disease to others.
- Physical distancing. I know it is difficult to maintain physical distance, but we must adhere to the 6 ft. standard whenever possible. We must especially adhere to this in areas where we are most vulnerable to the risk of transmitting and contracting the virus. And that has proven to be in close social off-campus areas, like restaurants and bars, as well as within off-campus student residence apartments. It is in these high-risk areas where we are finding the greatest possibilities of transmitting the virus.
The University of South Carolina Columbia campus will resume in-person instruction on August 20. We will expand our online course offerings to accommodate those who choose to remain away.
For more information and to view President Caslen’s full email click here.
