RCSD investigating death of 63-year-old Columbia woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A woman has died after an altercation at her home in Columbia, according to Richland County coroner Gary Watts.
Sandra Brooks, 63, lived at a home on Riley Street, the coroner said. Riley Street is off Bluff Road just north of Interstate 77, in south Columbia.
Brooks was assaulted at her home on Tuesday, June 9, Watts said. Crews rushed her to the hospital, where she died weeks later, on June 24.
The coroner said Brooks died of blunt force trauma from the assault.
A spokesperson for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the agency is conducting a death investigation.
