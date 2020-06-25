Person killed in crash in rural Richland County identified

HOPKINS, S.C. (WIS) - A 20-year-old woman died in a crash in a rural part of Richland County on Wednesday afternoon, the coroner’s office confirmed.
The wreck happened around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Weston and Clarkson roads. That’s off Hwy 48 (Bluff Road) near Congaree National Park in southern Richland County.
Grace Page, 20, of Columbia, was riding in a 2002 Jeep Cherokee when the car ran off the right side of the road, ran off the left side of the road, and flipped several times.
Both the driver and Page were ejected from the SUV, the coroner said.
Page died at the scene.
The driver was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.
Neither of them had on a seat belt, the coroner’s office said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
