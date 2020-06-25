First Alert Forecast: Tracking much hotter weather on the way!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for much hotter weather in the Midlands!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies. Isolated strong storms are possible until we lose the heating of the day. Chance of rain 20%. Lows in the 70s.
· It’s getting hot over the next several days, with highs in the low to mid 90s · An isolated shower or storm could develop Friday (20% chance).
· Most of Saturday looks dry, but a few showers could move in for your Sunday (20-30%).
· More showers and storms move in by Monday through most of the next week. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.
· We’re also tracking Saharan Dust that could impact parts of South Carolina over the next few days.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect partly cloudy skies. A few isolated strong storms are possible before we lose the heating of the day. Rain chances are around 20% overall. Most of the Midlands will get through the night dry. Areas of patchy fog are possible. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.
On Friday, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers or storms could develop for parts of the area. Rain chances are around 20% for now. We'll keep you posted to any changes with your forecast. It will be hot, with high temperatures in the low 90s.
Not as much rain is expected Saturday. We'll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 90s.
Some of our forecast models are including a few showers in the forecast for Sunday. For now, rain chances are around 20-30%. High temperatures will be in the low 90s.
More showers and thunderstorms are in your forecast almost every day next week. Rain chances are up to 50-60% by Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s next week.
We're also tracking Saharan Dust from Africa, which could impact parts of the U.S., even parts of South Carolina, over the next few days. While the dust could produce spectacular sunrises and sunsets in the viewing area, it could also cause respiratory problems for some folks and a haze to our sky. The dust could also lower our high temperatures a bit here in the Midlands and suppress activity in the tropics in the short term. We'll keep you posted.
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms Possible (20%). Patchy Fog. Lows in the low 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Hot & Humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (20-30%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the low 90s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
