Columbia liquor store owner accused of calling Black woman the n-word faces hate intimidation charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man who owns a liquor store near Allen Benedict Court stands accused of using a racial slur against a woman and attacking her at his store.
Youssef Al Ammouri, known as Joe, faces charges of assault and battery, as well as hate intimidation.
The woman who says she was the victim of the incident, Shaterica Neal, told WIS she was outside the United gas station on Harden Street when it happened Tuesday evening.
Neal, a Black woman who is a politician and community organizer from the Upstate, said she was in Columbia helping with elections.
She said she had leftover pizza from the event she was working and went to give it to several homeless people sitting outside the gas station, which is connected to a liquor store.
When she went to give the pizza to people, she says Al Ammouri came out of the liquor store yelling and swearing at her to get away and calling her a donkey.
Neal said she asked Al Ammouri if that was supposed to insult her, and that’s when she says he started calling her a “donkey n-word” as well as another expletive.
After that verbal altercation Neal said she went to her car to get her wallet and went into the convenience store next to the liquor store to make a purchase.
As she left the store, she said Al Ammouri followed her again saying he was going to call the police, repeating the racial slur.
When Neal started recording on her phone, she said Al Ammouri went back to just calling her “donkey,” but also tried to kick her and punch her.
Police say Al Ammouri did hit her in the hand.
Another customer pulled up and Al Ammouri went back into the store. Neal left when no police officers arrived, she said.
Wednesday, Neal organized a protest outside of the liquor store, during which Al Ammouri was arrested and taken away in a police car.
She said that was a good start, but just the beginning of what she wants to see happen.
“Next step is getting his business license revoked and liquor permit revoked,” Neal said. “Next thing is for them to put this building up for sale and Black people are going to come and put their collected dollars together to purchase this gas station.”
Neal says she wants businesses in the area to be Black-led so that business owners reinvest into the neighborhood and care about the community.
“These people sit in our communities and upheld tenants of white supremacy,” she explained. “Anti-Blackness is right here in our Black neighborhoods and we must get people who do not like Black people, who oppress Black people, who mistreat Black people -- we must get them out of our communities and they cannot make money off of our communities. That is the issue.”
Al Ammouri has since been released from jail.
