State and local agencies in SC will conduct lane reversals for hurricane evacuation exercise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina Department of Public Safety, in conjunction with a number of other state and local agencies, will conduct a hurricane evacuation exercise on Thursday, June 25, to test lane reversal plans for all three major coastal areas of the state.
The exercise will last from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hurricane season began June 1 and will end November 30. During this exercise no traffic lanes will actually be reversed.
This hurricane evacuation exercise is designed to test lane reversal plans for I-26, U.S. 21, U.S. 278, U.S. 501 and S.C. 544 in the event of a coastal evacuation order.
The exercise will demonstrate reversal operations on U.S. 278 and U.S. 21. The deployment of equipment and personnel will be made on these roads leading out of Hilton Head and Beaufort. SCDOT equipment will be stationed on U.S. 278 from Almeda to Hampton in Hampton County.
Law enforcement personnel and traffic control devices will be deployed on I-26 from the intersection of the 197 mile marker (Nexton Parkway) and I-26 in Charleston to I-77 and I-26 in Columbia.
Traffic control equipment and personnel will be stationed on U.S. 501 beginning at S.C. 544 and ending at U.S. 378 as well as between S.C. 22 and the Marion By-Pass.
The exercise should not interfere with the flow of traffic. Intersections will not be blocked, and motorists will be allowed to move freely.
South Carolina Highway Patrol cautions motorists traveling on I-26, U.S. 501 and S.C. 544 as well as U.S. 278 and U.S. 21 to exercise due caution and be aware that law enforcement officers and state personnel will be located on the shoulder of the highway and at exits.
