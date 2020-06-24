SCHP reports fatal one-vehicle collision on Weston Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision that occurred on Weston Road.
At 1:10 p.m. a 2002 Jeep Cherokee was traveling west when it ran off the right side of the road, ran off the left side of the road, and overturned.
The driver and passenger of the vehicle were not wearing a seatbelt.
The passenger in the vehicle died from injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the vehicle was taken from the scene to an area hospital.
