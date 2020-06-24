RCSD: Six men wanted in connection with attempted burglary of J Green’s Beverages

RCSD: Six men wanted in connection with attempted burglary of J Green’s Beverages
RCSD: Six men wanted in connection with attempted burglary of J Green’s Beverages (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)
June 24, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT - Updated June 24 at 5:04 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for six men wanted in connection with an attempted burglary.

Around 11:55 p.m., on May 21, six men were captured on surveillance video attempting to break into J Green’s Beverages on the 10200 block of Farrow Road.

RCSD says the men smashed the front door of the business with a brick but could not get in. They also attempted to kick in the door.

They then attempted to break in through a back door. When that failed they fled the scene in different vehicles.

RCSD is unsure if this attempted break-in is associated with a string of burglaries that occurred on the same night. The Columbia Police Department is investigating those incidents.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to submit a tip by visiting crimesc.com.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.