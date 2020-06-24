RCSD: Man wanted in connection with Family Dollar shoplifting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for public assistance to help identify a man wanted in connection with a shoplifting incident.
Around 7:50 p.m., on June 14, a man walked into the Family Dollar on the 8900 block of Two Notch Road and headed for the electronics section.
An employee told deputies that when the man attempted to leave the store bulges could be seen in his pants.
When the man set off the store’s alarms, the employee confronted him. While attempting to flee the confrontation, the man slapped the employee in the face and punched him in the stomach.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
