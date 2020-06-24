1,291 new cases of COVID-19, 10 additional deaths announced by DHEC

More than 60 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 61 mobile testing events scheduled through July 21 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.