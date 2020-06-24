Georgia man working at Bridgestone-Firestone in SC dies after being crushed

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Aiken County Coroner is investigating the death of a Georgia man after he was crushed while working at the Bridgestone-Firestone Manufacturing Facility in Graniteville, SC.
The incident happened Tuesday, June 23 after 9 a.m.
Andrew Hobbs, 58, of Thomson, GA was pronounced dead at 1:11 p.m. after being taken to the Augusta University Medical Center.
The coroner was called to Augusta University Medical Center around 1:51 p.m. and says that Hobbs sustained crushing injuries while working that resulted in his death.
Hobbs is scheduled to be autopsied in Newberry on June 25.
This is a developing story.
