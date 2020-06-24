Gaston man arrested, charged with neglect of a vulnerable adult

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged a Gaston man with neglecting a family member.
Oliver Christopher Willard, 39, is charged with neglect of a vulnerable adult, according to an arrest warrant.
“Detectives working on this case, which we opened Friday, have determined the victim is unable to walk or care for herself,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Their investigation shows Willard hasn’t provided her with a safe living environment or proper medical care.”
The vulnerable adult was found in their home laying in a bed and covered in waste. The woman suffered a bedsore and developed various illnesses.
Investigators arrested Willard on June 20. He has been released from the Lexington County Detention Center after meeting the conditions of his bond.
