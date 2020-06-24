FIRST ALERT: Watch out for another round of strong storms. Today is an Alert Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-First Alert Wednesday - The Marginal Risk continues for the entire viewing area, as a cold front crosses the area from the west
-Storm chances go up to 50% for today as the best chance of storms arrive late this evening
-Expect daytime highs in the low 90s again today, because of the increase in cloud cover and higher rain chances
- The first weekend of Summer will bring some of the hottest temperatures so far this year. Highs area expected to reach the upper 90s
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
A cold front will cross the area today and bring a continuation of the unsettled weather. The storms that arrive have a pretty good chance of becoming severe. There is a Marginal Risk of strong storms for the area. The showers will be widely scattered, but contain gusty winds and areas of heavy rain, which could lead to localized flooding. The showers and storms will continue overnight and into Thursday.
This weekend the storm chances will decrease and the temperatures will increase to the upper 90s.
