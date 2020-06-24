FIRST ALERT: Tracking more showers and storms tonight into your Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prepare yourself for more showers and storms on the way.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert. Expect a few scattered showers and storms in the area that could produce heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the 70s.
· A few showers and storms are possible Thursday (50%). Highs will be in the mid 80s.
· Not as much rain is expected Friday through this weekend, but the heat will be on. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.
· More showers and storms move in by Monday through most of the next week. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.
· We’re also tracking Saharan Dust that could impact parts of South Carolina later this week into the weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
Tonight is a First Alert. We've seen strong storms today with an ample amount of rain, which led to some flash flooding. As we move through the night, a few more scattered showers and storms could develop here and there. Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. Rain chances are around 40-50%. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog are possible. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.
A few scattered showers and storms are possible Thursday. Rain chances are around 50%. No Alert Day has been issued at this point, but as of this writing, parts of the Midlands are under a Marginal Risk to see some strong storms. We’ll watch it closely for you. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Not as much rain is expected Friday through the weekend. Isolated showers/storms are still possible Friday and Sunday (20%). Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.
We're also tracking Saharan Dust from Africa, which could impact parts of the U.S., even parts of South Carolina, later this week into this weekend. While the dust could produce spectacular sunsets in the viewing area, it could also cause respiratory problems for some folks and a haze to our sky. The dust could also lower our temperatures a bit this weekend and suppress activity in the tropics in the short term. We'll keep you posted.
More showers and thunderstorms are in your forecast next week. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.
First Alert Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (40-50%). Patchy Fog Possible. Lows in the low 70s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower/Storm (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the low 90s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.