CPD officer in Joshua Ruffin case will not face charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On June 24, Solicitor Byron E. Gipson held a press conference to discuss the investigation into the April 8 officer-involved shooting death of Joshua Ruffin.
The conference began at 2:30 p.m. at the Richland County Judicial Center. During the conference, video of the shooting was shown.
Gipson revealed that the fatal gunshot wound was to Ruffin’s forehead. It was previously reported that the gunshot wound was to Ruffin’s upper body.
In the midst of days of protests in Columbia calling for, in part, more police accountability, the Columbia Police Department shared an update in the case of a deadly officer-involved shooting from April.
On April 8, a CPD officer shot 17-year-old Joshua Ruffin in the Eau Claire neighborhood. The teen later died.
At the time, Chief Skip Holbrook said the officer was patrolling the area in response to a report of car break-ins.
Holbrook said as his officer approached, Ruffin ran away. At some point during a brief foot chase that police say lasted less than 30 seconds, the officer said Ruffin pulled a gun, causing the officer to open fire.
Ruffin was shot one time in the “front upper body,” Holbrook said. The chief said that is an indication that Ruffin was facing the officer when the shot was fired.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was called in to investigate the shooting at the time.
The officer involved in the shooting has not been identified. A spokeswoman for the department said Wednesday he is on “administrative duty” at this time.
Also Wednesday, CPD said SLED has finished its investigation of the officer-involved shooting.
A file has been turned over to the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, ran by Byron E. Gipson.
Gipson said he reviewed the file, “which includes incident reports, body-worn cameras, videos, and witness statements.”
The solicitor’s office told WIS a number of community leaders who are part of a citizens advisory committee have seen the video, including SC NAACP President Brenda Murphy.
Wednesday afternoon, the solicitor’s office made the decision not to press charges against the officer involved in the shooting.
A small group of protesters went to CPD headquarters Wednesday with the following list of demands:
- A just and independent investigation into Ruffin’s death
- The names of the officers involved in the shooting
- The release of body camera footage
- Trauma-informed de-escalation training for police
- An apology from CPD for instigating the violence at Saturday’s protest
- The resignation of Chief Skip Holbrook
That group has left headquarters and is planning to join other protesters at the State House, according to WIS reporters on the scene.
Below is the news conference Holbrook gave the day after Ruffin’s shooting:
