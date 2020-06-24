COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise, but doctors don’t want you skipping appointments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than 75 percent of all hospital beds in the Midlands area in use right now, according to DHEC.
A rise from the 61 percent used back in April. However, this is only a "slow" increase according to DHEC when compared to the overall spike in COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since Memorial Day weekend.
On a call with Columbia City Council, state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell explained, "hospitalizations are not correlating with the cases overall...one of explanation for that is the dramatic increase in younger groups that are less likely to be hospitalized."
Dr. Steve Shelton is the Incident Commander for Prisma Health in the Midlands and he says the majority of coronavirus patients in his hospital group are older or have preexisting conditions making them more susceptible to the virus.
A sentiment Dr. Brent Powers, the Chief Medical Officer at Lexington Medical Center, agreed with.
Although, he said Lexington Medical has seen their youngest COVID-19 patient be admitted in the past few days.
He said the 37-year-old has no significant pre-existing conditions, but he isn't an indication of a larger trend.
The big concern the two experts have is people still not coming in for necessary care, screenings, or appointments.
“We feel comfortable again managing both a COVID patient and a non-COVID patient,” Powers said. “You can ignore chest pain for another week but not for months, and we are hearings stories where patients didn’t go in for care and had a bad outcome,” he went on to emphasize.
In addition to coming in to seek care when needed, Powers and Shelton are also asking the community to keep social distancing, wearing masks, and washing their hands so they don't need to pause certain appointments and procedures again as they had to do at the start of the outbreak
"The goal is again to flatten the curve and make it manageable, so we can still do what we normally do and provide health care for other conditions that are prevalent within our community," Shelton said.
Prisma Health and Lexington Medical Center both say they are more prepared and knowledgable to fight COVID-19 now than they were in April, and they have the necessary tools.
Lexington Medical Center says they’ve increased their number of ventilators from 40-45 to about 85.
In addition among other precautions, Lexington says they've identified which members of their staff can transition to work in critical care units if needed and have an adequate supply of personal protective equipment (PPE).
Prisma Health said they have surge plans and are confident in the hospital's large number of beds and the ability to move patients around to the correct facilities so all patients get the necessary care.
Shelton still said he has concerns about the rising case count but they are closely monitoring the situation and data.
One of his top concerns is the combination of COVID-19 and the flu season come the fall but repeats Prisma is prepared.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.