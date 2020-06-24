Clemson City Council passes emergency ordinance requiring masks in public places

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - The Clemson city council voted unanimously Wednesday night to approve a citywide ordinance that would require face coverings in public areas to prevent the spread of COVID-19. According to the ordinance, the face covering ordinance will take effect Thursday, June 25 and will last 60 days.
This comes days after a wastewater test administered by Clemson University found elevated levels of COVID-19 in the city’s wastewater at the Cochran Road Treatment facility; pointing to a higher rate of COVID-19 infection within the city than previously thought.
According to the ordinance, every person within the boundaries of the City of Clemson would be required to wear a face covering or mask any time they are, or may be, in contact with other people who are not that person’s family or household members. This includes restaurants, bars, pharmacies, grocery stores, retail stores and other buildings and venues open and accessible to the public.
The ordinance also says employees must also wear masks when interacting with customers of any kind.
Parents are responsible for safety of children under 12, but anyone over the age of 12 is required to wear a mask.
