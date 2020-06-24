City of Columbia leaders, community reacts to Joshua Ruffin case investigation findings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday community members and City of Columbia leaders attended a press conference in which Solicitor Byron E. Gibson announced his offices’ review of the SLED investigation of a Columbia police officer that shot and killed 17-year-old Joshua Ruffin on April 8th. Solicitor Gibson said that Officer Davis will not be charged for his actions.
“After reviewing that file, it’s my legal opinion that when officer Davis fired his weapon he had a reasonable belief that Mr. Ruffin posed an immediate threat capable of inflicting death or great bodily harm, therefore, Officer Davis will not be charged for his actions on April 8,” Solicitor Byron Gibson said.
Joshua Ruffin’s family attorney, Representative Todd Rutherford, said that his family was shown the body camera footage of Officer Davis separately on Wednesday morning and was given the findings of the SLED investigation. The family did not attend the solicitor’s press conference. Solicitor Gibson said during the press conference when asked about the family’s reaction to the findings that they are still mourning the death of Joshua.
Solicitor Gibson spent a large chunk of time during the press conference going through the body camera footage to give full context to their findings from the footage. Solicitor Gibson said the body camera was activated once Officer Davis started chasing after Ruffin and that the chase was a little over 500 feet.
He said that in the video you can see Ruffing bend down and retrieve a gun near a fence at Eau Clair High School, pointing it at Officer Davis before continuing to run. Gibson said at this time Officer Davis pulled his gun as well.
Gibson said that Ruffin never fired his gun and that Officer Davis fired his 10 times, hitting him once in the forehead. He said his office reviewed the SLED findings extensively before coming to their conclusion, including reviewing witness interviews conducted by SLED.
“Witnesses said that they heard Officer Davis pursuing him, telling him to stop running multiple times. They said they heard that from some distance. They said they saw from their vantage point Mr. Ruffin crouch down and retrieve something from a bag or his pants and witnesses said they thought that they actually thought that Mr. Ruffin fired first, which we learned did not happen but that’s what they said,” Solicitor Gibson said.
The case is something that many community members in Columbia have been closely following, especially during the “I Can’t Breath” and Empower SC Protests that have taken place in recent weeks at the South Carolina State House.
Mayor Steve Benjamin attended the press conference as well as key organizers of Empower SC.
Mayor Benjamin told me he wept the first time he saw the video, saying that as a parent he can’t imagine the pain of losing a child.
Both Mayor Benjamin and Empower SC organizer Rye Martinez said that today’s findings don’t change the fact that there are many communities here in Columbia that don’t feel heard and that there are systemic issues that need to be addressed.
Chief Holbrook was also in attendance during the press conference, remarking on the timeline of the investigation and the release of the body camera footage. Many protesters have voiced criticism towards the Columbia Police Department for not releasing the body camera footage until today. Chief Holbrook said that sometimes not releasing the body cam footage is important for the integrity of the investigation and they wanted to wait to release the footage until after Solicitor Gibson’s review of the SLED investigation was completed.
However, Chief Holbrook said he is open to ways that might increase the pace at which the public has access to body camera footage, saying that it’s always the goal of the Columbia police department to be transparent.
“We did hear false narratives that were very quickly in the public domain and that’s why 24 hours after this shooting I was standing before you explaining what we knew exactly at that time to the best we could, and we haven’t deviated from that,” Chief Holbrook said. “I’m very open to exploring how we might provide those in a timely manner but our goal and our track record is that we are always going to be open, honest, and accountable for the good and the bad all the time.”
It’s something that Mayor Benjamin also echoed afterward, saying that he would prefer shorter timelines when it comes to releasing body cam footage as well as findings, but that independent investigations are critical.
“No responsible police department in the 21st century will investigate themselves,” Mayor Benjamin said. “That is the policy of the Columbia Policy Department. Any police department that would be the policy, an independent investigation means that the police department does not interfere with that investigation, its SLEDs responsibility for them to turn it over to the solicitor, that’s a timeline we’ve all been working off of. I think all of us would prefer it to be shorter timeline, but we don’t control that timeline. It’s important to have an independent investigation.”
Mayor Benjamin said that the family’s attorney was shown the body cam footage the day after the incident. Rutherford said that he saw the body cam footage a few weeks ago, but that the family did not see the footage until today. Rutherford said the family is disappointed and upset, saying they feel like their son was stopped for no reason and that he was shot while running away.
Another big piece of today’s press conference was Solicitor Gibson giving context. He said that there’s a high rate of property crime in that area in North Columbia, as well as a high rate of violent crime compared to other areas of Columbia. The organizer of empower SC stressed the hope of policy change to combat the crime rates and help bring resources to that area to reduce crime rates.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.