CAE providing free masks for travelers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Metropolitan Airport is now offering free face masks for travelers, courtesy of The U.S. Department of Transportation.
The DOT sent over 55,000 face masks to CAE to make available to travelers at no cost. Travelers can pick up a mask at the information desk in the main lobby and in the line at the TSA Security checkpoint.
American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines serve CAE and each airline is requiring their passengers to wear a mask or face covering onboard their flights. Airlines have said that any passenger without a mask or face covering will be provided one at no charge.
Now with CAE’s supply of face masks as well as the airlines, travelers will have plenty of options to obtain a face mask should they not have one for their trip.
Internally, the CAE team continues to work with airline and concessionaire partners to review and implement measures to ensure the airport’s cleanliness and safety for our travelers and employees.
Terminal Preparedness:
- Additional hand sanitizer stations have been placed throughout the terminal and at all departure gates,
- Restrooms are being cleaned every one to two hours, but as traffic increases, cleanings will increase to hourly,
- Increased sanitizing is being done in the public seating areas and in the high touch areas such as handrails, escalators, and elevator buttons,
- The food concessionaire is serving a limited menu and practicing social distancing for diners,
- Plexiglas shields have been installed at airline counters, retail shops and at the restaurant. Employees are cleaning and sanitizing credit card machines after every use.
TSA/Security Checkpoint Preparedness:
- A Plexiglas shield has been installed at the check-in desk at TSA security checkpoint;
- Markers, to identify proper spacing, have been placed on the floor at TSA security checkpoint and at the retail store locations,
For continued coronavirus updates, you can visit CAE’s website at www.flycae.com.
Travelers are also reminded to contact their specific airline for updated travel information.
