Two men found shot to death in middle of road in Chesterfield Co.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Two men were found shot to death in the middle of a road in Chesterfield County Monday.
The incident happened on Lizzie Byrd Road in the Society Hill area of Chesterfield County. There’s no word on when this incident happened.
The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office responded in reference to two bodies lying in the road.
After they arrived, it was discovered that two men were dead from gunshot wounds.
The State Law Enforcement Division Crime Scene Unit was called along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol MAIT Team to process the scene.
There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, any possible suspects or arrests.
At this time, officials have not been able to identify the two men, but have provided a description on their Facebook page.
If you have any information, officials ask you to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-623-2101, dispatch at 843-623-6838 or the CCSO tip line at 843-287-8072.
