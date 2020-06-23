SC legislators, businesses react to Columbia’s mandatory mask ordinance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re out and about shopping or dining in Columbia, a mask is now a mandatory staple in most cases.
The Columbia City Council passed an ordinance requiring citizens within the city limits to wear a face mask or covering in public. The ordinance passed 6-1 and the ordinance does allow certain exceptions.
Some Columbia businesses told WIS ahead of the council meeting that they feel like its necessary to keep both customers and staff safe, while other business owners said it creates confusion and a challenge for them to enforce the ordinance.
One restaurant owner on Main Street said he understands the policy is meant to increase safety, and that the restaurant will comply if law enforcement wants to enforce the ordinance within their restaurant, but that the ordinance did create questions for the owner ahead of it if businesses are expected to enforce the ordinance with their customers and how they are supposed to do that.
Some businesses in the Columbia area said they think it’s necessary to keep both customers and staff safe. A local grocery store manager told WIS that they feel like people haven’t been careful enough and the policy is needed.
Some state legislators agree that greater enforcement of masks is needed. Senator Mia McLeod said she wrote an open letter to Governor McMaster yesterday, stressing that its time for him to act. She opened the letter stating that South Carolina is in a public health crisis and that his refusal to mandate face masks in public is wrong.
“We can continue to kick the can and pass it on to the local governments and they are responding thankfully, but something has to be done statewide,” Senator McLeod said.
She said with the spiking number of cases and the evidence from leading epidemiologists and doctor’s that wearing a mask prevents the spread of the virus, it’s a necessary step.
“If we get this wrong, people die and we are seeing that we are seeing that here in South Carolina and across the country, and it’s just senseless when we have the ability to reduce those deaths,” Senator McLeod said.
Governor Henry McMaster has stressed for weeks the importance of wearing a mask in public, but he said that not enough people have been heeding the advice.
“One thing we have been disappointed with is the lack of compliance with the recommendations of the Department of Health and Environmental Control and the center for disease control when it comes to masks and social distancing,” Governor McMaster said in a press conference on Tuesday. However, Governor McMaster said today that he still doesn’t have plans for statewide mandatory mask policy.
“We are not to that point, it could happen in the future, we don’t foresee that but we believe that these measures will work,” Governor McMaster said.
