Richland County sees smooth runoff election with no long lines or ballot issues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Election officials say Richland County’s runoff election was a success, with no long lines or major ballot issues reported. The State Election Commission stepped up to help out Richland County with Tuesday’s runoff, after the June 9th primary was plagued by hours-long waits for voters and a shortage of poll workers.
The State Election Commission describes turnout as light, which they say was expected given the fact that only four races qualified for a runoff in Richland County. Tuesday was also a chance for the county to improve and show the community it's capable of running a successful election.
“I waited I believe three-and-a-half hours the first go around, but today was actually a pleasant surprise. I walked in and right back out,” said Richland County voter, Keicha Barnes. The State Election Commission says it was more involved in Richland County’s runoff than any previous election they can recall. The commission spent the last week hosting eight in-person training sessions and actively recruiting 240 poll workers. “Our goal was to have more equipment in the field, more staff, better training,” said State Election Commission spokesman, Chris Whitmire.
At North Springs Park, where the line to vote stretched into the parking lot and around a baseball field on June 9th, poll managers say they were much better prepared for Tuesday's runoff. Poll workers from other counties in South Carolina even came to assist. "This was one of our troubled locations in the last election, so I think coming into this election, they wanted to make sure that we staffed it properly, that they allocated the resources that were needed," said clerk Russel Jones, who's been working elections in the county for the last 14 years.
The commission also worked to make sure each precinct had enough protective equipment. “I feel safe. We’ve got anything we need, plenty of hand sanitizer and wipes, and that kind of thing, so they did provide plenty of that,” poll worker Debbie Goodman explained.
The Election Commission says it issued more than 36,000 absentee ballots throughout the state for the runoffs, and Richland County had the most requested absentee ballots with nearly 7,500.
Some voters say Tuesday’s runoff election is one big step towards making sure things run smoothly in November. The State Election Commission says it’s looking forward to working with Richland County’s new elections director, Alexandria Stephens, who is expected to start in July. Members of the Richland County delegation are hopeful the State Election Commission will still assist the county in November.
