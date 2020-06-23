Richland County sees smooth runoff election with no long lines or ballot issues

At North Springs Park, where the line to vote stretched into the parking lot and around a baseball field on June 9th, poll managers say they were much better prepared for Tuesday's runoff. Poll workers from other counties in South Carolina even came to assist. "This was one of our troubled locations in the last election, so I think coming into this election, they wanted to make sure that we staffed it properly, that they allocated the resources that were needed," said clerk Russel Jones, who's been working elections in the county for the last 14 years.