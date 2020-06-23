Richland Co. Council seeks input on face mask ordinance

By Emery Glover | June 23, 2020 at 10:37 AM EDT - Updated June 23 at 10:40 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Council is seeking public input on a possible ordinance that would require residents to wear face masks or face coverings.

The ordinance is being considered in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

According to the council, the masks can be cloth, washable, disposable, or N95 masks.

The City of Columbia will be considering a similar ordinance Tuesday for those within the city limits.

To provide comments regarding the ordinance for Richland County, visit this link.

