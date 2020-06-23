Officials release WARN report detailing latest closings, layoffs in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Several companies across the state are set to either close or layoff employees, according to the SC Works WARN Notification Report released this month.
According to the report, Tyson Foods in Columbia is set to close affecting 146 positions at the facility. Tyson Foods is set to close by August 14.
Also, Husqvarna Consumer Outdoor in Orangeburg is listed in the report with 850 positions that were impacted in March by layoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, officials with Husqvarna said those employees are now back at work.
As of June 19, the report is six pages long with companies from across the state impacted by closures or layoffs.
You can see that list here.
