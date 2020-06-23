Myrtle Beach mayor asks city attorney to research possible mask requirements

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The mayor of Myrtle Beach has asked the city attorney to look into possible mask requirements at certain businesses.
The move comes as the city of Greenville is set to vote on making face masks a requirement in certain businesses, such as grocery stores and pharmacies. The Greenville City Council will vote on an emergency ordinance Monday night, and if approved, it will go into effect at noon Tuesday. Anyone who fails to comply with the enforcement would face a $25 fine, according to our news partners WYFF in Greenville.
Mayor Brenda Bethune asked the city attorney to talk with the attorney of Greenville about their requirements. She said that her inquiry is for informational purposes only.
Bethune added that no one has discussed issuing an order and there is nothing on the table at this time.
Bethune also said that the rise in coronavirus cases is the reason she made the inquiry.
On Monday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control reported that there are 1,002 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, with 125 of those cases in Horry County.
DHEC has designated both Horry and Greenville counties as hot spots areas, as numbers continue to increase.
