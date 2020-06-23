Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Department arrest two gang members on drug charges

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested two documented gang members in connection with drug-related charges.
Treyon Joel Bonner, 26, and Trejlen Tavarus Daniel, 20, were taken into custody after deputies executed a search warrant at a home on the 200 block of YMCA Road.
Deputies say they were near the home searching for another man wanted on a gun charge.
“Bonner is charged with trafficking heroin, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of Ecstasy and possession of amphetamines,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Daniel faces a single charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.”
Investigators seized more than 50 Ecstasy pills, approximately 5 grams of heroin, more than 50 grams of marijuana and a handgun, according to Koon.
LCSD said the pills are valued at a few hundred dollars. Items used to package drugs for sale to individuals were also seized.
Bonner and Daniel were taken into custody at the home and later transported to the Lexington County Detention Center.
