Gov. McMaster announces new Palmetto Priority initiative for restaurants

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday, Gov. Henry McMaster was joined by state leaders of the hospitality industry to announce a new restaurant safety initiative.
The Palmetto Priority program was unveiled during Tuesday’s news conference. The program, according to Gov. McMaster, will provide a decal for restaurants who have passed inspection and are complying with certain safety requirements to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The announcement comes a little more than a month after the South Carolina governor announced the executive order that allowed limited dine-in services for customers at restaurants due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This was an idea that came up during accelerators,” Gov. McMaster said. “As I mentioned, they had done it in Greenville. It’s a little bit different, but this has been worked on for some period of time and we believe that it will work.”
The following requirements must be met for restaurants who participate in this program:
- Complete either a DHEC Virtual Food Safety Check or, after July, a Limited Scope Food Safety Inspection.
- Available for free by scheduling with the restaurant’s food safety inspector or by contacting the DHEC food safety office
- Confirmation available on the DHEC website
- Managers must complete the ServSafe Reopening Guidance: COVID-19 Precautions.
- 13-minute course available free on the ServSafe.com website
- Certificate of completion available at the end of the course
- All employees will be trained on appropriate cleaning and disinfection, hand hygiene, proper face covering and respiratory etiquette (More details below)
- Adhere to the minimum standards, as outlined below of the SCRLA Restaurant Reopening Guidance.
- Post required signage advising customers not to enter if symptomatic
- Appropriate signage to promote social distancing and walking traffic patterns
- Select one person per shift to be in charge of safety and sanitation during the shift, observing and ensuring that hand washing is done appropriately, and sanitation of dining room areas, restrooms, lobbies and door areas is done regularly and consistently (minimum of hourly).
- Signs reminding of hand hygiene and proper hand-washing posted for customers and staff
- Execute the restaurants plan to clean and disinfect common areas and surfaces regularly using chemicals appropriate for COVID-19 disinfection
- Health safety checks for all employees before each shift
- Each employee is required to wear a face-covering (i.e., cloth or paper face coverings, face masks, full face shields)
- Hand sanitizing stations will be available to all customers and employees, including upon entry
- Parties will maintain at least 6 feet of distance from other parties at all times, except when seated at tables or booths with partitions.
- Only provide condiments (consider using PC products when appropriate), silverware, flatware, glassware, or other traditional tabletop items upon service/request. When the table is unoccupied all items should be removed
- Tables are cleaned and disinfected in between seating
- Self-service items such as buffets or drink stations are eliminated unless an attendant is provided to serve those items to guests or to supervise the use of gloves by the patrons
- Menus are available digital, single-use or disinfected between guests
The general public will serve a critical part in reporting any potential protocol violations. The SCRLA will inspect the claims made by patrons. It’s a four strikes your out rule, and the restaurant will no longer be eligible to earn and keep the decal.
“The restaurant will have three chances of not making it,” Gov. McMaster said, “and after the fourth chance, the decal and the recognition and the clearance is taken back.”
McMaster said restaurants who lose their Palmetto Priority seal could reapply to get it back if they lose it.
When it comes to COVID-19 and increase in positive cases and percent positive among those tested, Governor Henry McMasters says he’s not surprised. However, he is concerned people in South Carolina are not adhering to the guidelines, including social distancing.
"The spike is happening around the country, and it's to be partly expected when you're testing many more people," said Governor McMaster. "Am I concerned that people seem not to be social distancing, not wearing masks when they ought to, and I am concerned about that. That's why we keep saying please follow the advice... please do it. It's important because it's a deadly disease, and it spreads very quickly and very easily."
For more information, visit this link.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.