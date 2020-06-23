FIRST ALERT: Tracking strong storms into your Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more strong thunderstorms in your First Alert Forecast, along with a lot of heat.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert. Expect a few scattered showers and storms in the area that could produce heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Once we lose the daytime heating, the rain will dissipate. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the 70s.
· Wednesday is an Alert Day! As a cold front continues approaching the Palmetto State, we’ll see a chance of scattered rain and storms that could be strong. Heavy rain, gusty winds and localized flooding will all be possible (50% chance). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
· A few showers and storms are possible Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
· Not as much rain is expected Friday through this weekend, but the heat will be on. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.
· We’re also tracking Saharan Dust that could impact parts of South Carolina later this week into the weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
Tonight is a First Alert. We’ve seen strong to severe storms this evening, and as we move through the night, a few more scattered showers and storms could develop. Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog are possible. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.
Wednesday is an Alert Day. As a cold front continues approaching the Palmetto State, we'll see scattered rain and thunderstorms in the Midlands (50%). Some storms could be strong to severe. Parts of the area are under a Marginal Risk to see strong/severe storms. Heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail are all possible. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.
A few showers and storms are possible Thursday. Rain chances are around 30%. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Not as much rain is expected Friday through the weekend. Isolated showers/storms are still possible Friday and Sunday (20%). Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.
We’re also tracking Saharan Dust from Africa, which could impact parts of the U.S., even here in South Carolina, later this week into this weekend. While the dust could produce spectacular sunsets in the viewing area, it could also cause respiratory problems and a haze to our sky. The dust could also lower our temperatures a bit this weekend and suppress activity in the tropics in the short term. We’ll keep you posted.
First Alert Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (20-30%). Patchy Fog Possible. Lows in the low 70s.
First Alert Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower/Storm (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 90s.
