FIRST ALERT: Saharan dust could impact parts of South Carolina in the next few days

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! A plume of dust from the Sahara Desert could impact parts of South Carolina in the next few days.
- We're tracking a plume of Saharan dust that will likely impact parts of the U.S. this week into the weekend.
- Some of that dust could affect South Carolina this weekend.
- The dust will likely create a hazy look to the sky, which could produce stunning sunsets.
- The plume of dust could also create some concerns for those who suffer from respiratory problems.
- Activity in the tropics will be suppressed briefly because of the dust.
We're tracking a plume of dust from the Sahara Desert that will likely impact parts of the United States this week and could potentially affect us here in South Carolina by the weekend.
The plume is abnormally large as it travels across the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, being carried by the Trade Winds.
Several areas in the Caribbean have already reported low visibilities from the cloud of dust.
As the plume continues to travel across the ocean, it will suppress storm development in the tropics for at least a short period of time. But forecasters warn not to let your guard down. Storms can still develop even with some dust around in the atmosphere.
The Saharan dust could also create a bit of haze to our sky, which could create some stunning sunsets. However, there are more concerns with that haze.
In fact, the dust could create some concerns for those who suffer from respiratory problems, like asthma. Visibilities would be lower. Our temperatures could also be slightly lower than our forecast because of the haze.
