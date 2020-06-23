First Alert Forecast: Temperatures in the 90s for the next few days, storm chances increasing

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Rain chances go up to 40% for today as a cold front gets closer.
-Expect daytime highs in the low 90s for the next few days, because of an increase in cloud cover and rain chances
- The first weekend of Summer will bring some of the hottest temperatures so far this year.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
Storm chances start to increase today as a batch of unsettled weather gets closer. A ridge of high pressure has shifted away from the area. A cold front will move closer to the area and keep unsettled weather through Thursday.
The showers will be widely scattered, but contain gusty winds and areas of heavy rain, which could lead to localized flooding.
The heat and humidity return with a vengeance by the weekend. We are expecting daytime highs in the upper 90s for the first time this year.
