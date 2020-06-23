Columbia City Council passes ordinance requiring citizens to wear face masks, face coverings in commercial facilities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia City Council has passed an ordinance requiring citizens within the city limits to wear a face mask or covering in public.
The ordinance passed shortly after the council returned from executive session. During that time, the ordinance was amended to allow certain exceptions.
With this ordinance, citizens must wear face coverings inside commercial facilities within city limits.
However, the ordinance does not apply to those who are participating in church services or religious events. Instead, the council recommended face masks be used in those situations.
Also, the ordinance does not apply to anyone receiving a personal service, according to Mayor Steve Benjamin.
Anyone who is not able to safely wear a face covering due to age, an underlying health condition, or the inability to remove the face covering without help is also exempt from the ordinance.
Officials said the city will pursue civil infractions for anyone who violates the ordinance.
The ordinance will go into effect at 6 a.m. on June 26.
