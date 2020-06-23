14 charged in connection with violent drug trafficking ring in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The United States Attorney’s Office has announced the arrest of 14 people in connection with a violent drug trafficking ring that took place in the Midlands.
Beginning in July of 2018, the FBI, through its Columbia Violent Gang Task Force, began investigating an increase in gang-related violence in Lexington, Richland, and Kershaw counties.
The Columbia Violent Gang Task Force is an FBI-led joint task force consisting of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and the Columbia Police Department. The task force also partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and utilized the assistance of a number of local law enforcement agencies, including the Lexington County Sherriff’s Department and the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.
Law enforcement agencies obtained information that a series of shootings, armed robberies, carjackings, and drug trafficking operations were being committed by gang members around Columbia and throughout the Midlands.
Officials say much of the violence occurring was a direct result of different drug trafficking organizations fighting over distribution territory.
Law enforcement launched a multi-year investigation consisting of controlled purchases, telephone calls, and confidential sources and were able to execute the early morning arrests without incident.
“The criminal complaint, in this case, speaks for itself,” said U.S. Attorney McCoy. “However, in these trying times, it is critical that the people of South Carolina know that this office and our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners are here to help keep them safe and prosecute those who put that safety at risk.”
“Today’s arrests demonstrate that even in the midst of a pandemic, the FBI and its task forces will continue to find and arrest drug traffickers who work against the people of South Carolina,” said Jody Norris, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI. “I thank our federal, state, and local partners for their steadfast dedication to the communities we all protect.”
The 14 individuals arrested have been charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and oxycodone.
You can view the full list of suspects and charges below:
- Nelson Duran Escobar, 37, was attributed five kilograms or more of cocaine in the conspiracy.
- Maurice Antwain Leach, 33, was attributed five kilograms or more of cocaine, 280 grams or more of crack cocaine, and a quantity of oxycodone in the conspiracy.
- Anthony Charles Britt, 31, was attributed five kilograms or more of cocaine in the conspiracy.
- James Morris, 34, was attributed 500 grams or more of cocaine and a quantity of oxycodone in the conspiracy.
- Christopher Daquan Melton, 27, was attributed five kilograms or more of cocaine and a quantity of oxycodone in the conspiracy.
- Devonte Jabar Simon, 27, was attributed five kilograms or more of cocaine in the conspiracy.
- David Lanard Ballard, 37, was attributed 280 grams or more of crack cocaine in the conspiracy.
- Ashley Bryon Fisher, 38, was attributed 280 grams or more of crack cocaine in the conspiracy.
- Tommy Novack Lloyd, 42, was attributed 500 grams or more of cocaine in the conspiracy.
- Eric Travas Cowan, 60, was attributed 500 grams or more of cocaine in the conspiracy.
- Reginald Keith Furgess, 61, was attributed 28 grams or more of crack cocaine and a quantity of cocaine in the conspiracy.
- Trinette L. Melton, 45, was attributed a quantity of cocaine in the conspiracy.
- Jameel Daru Anderson, 32, was attributed a quantity of heroin, a quantity of cocaine, a quantity of fentanyl, and a quantity of oxycodone in the conspiracy.
- Janie Robinson, 36, was attributed a quantity of oxycodone in the conspiracy.
During the course of the investigation, agents seized illegal narcotics, currency, and firearms.
The case was investigated by the FBI, DEA, SLED, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Columbia Police Department, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, and Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.
This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.
Assistant United States Attorneys Sloan P. Ellis and Brandi B. Hinton are prosecuting the case.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.