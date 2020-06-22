Sumter PD: 19-year-old woman wanted in connection with missing 16-year-old girl

Officials said 16-year-old Brianna West (left) left her home on May 5 and may be with 19-year-old Quantasia Rufus. (Source: Sumter Police Department)
By Emery Glover | June 22, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT - Updated June 22 at 4:28 PM

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Brianna West.

Officials said Brianna left her home on Ginhouse Drive around 7 p.m. on May 5. Authorities believe she left the Sumter area with 19-year-old Quantasia Rufus. Police say Rufus is wanted for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to Sumter PD, Brianna is 5-foot-2 and weighs about 200 pounds.

If you have seen Brianna or Rufus, please call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

