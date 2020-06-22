Sumter PD: 19-year-old woman wanted in connection with missing 16-year-old girl

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Brianna West.
Officials said Brianna left her home on Ginhouse Drive around 7 p.m. on May 5. Authorities believe she left the Sumter area with 19-year-old Quantasia Rufus. Police say Rufus is wanted for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
According to Sumter PD, Brianna is 5-foot-2 and weighs about 200 pounds.
If you have seen Brianna or Rufus, please call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.
You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers.
