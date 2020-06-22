State lawmakers to hold news conference on law enforcement reform Monday afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Republican Caucus will hold a press conference on Monday afternoon to reveal new legislation aimed at improving law enforcement accountability and standards.
Last week, State House Speaker Jay Lucas (R-Darlington) created the Equitable Justice System and Law Enforcement committee in an effort to reform law enforcement across the state.
State senators plan to meet starting Tuesday. South Carolina House representatives will begin meeting on Wednesday.
The press conference is set to take place at 1:30 p.m.
