LIST: Runoffs for SC primaries to be held Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Several races across the state will be decided following Tuesday’s runoffs in South Carolina.
According to officials with the South Carolina Election Commission, there are 23 counties holding runoffs across the state on June 23. Of those, six are happening here in the Midlands.
Here’s a look at the list of runoffs:
Calhoun
- State Senate District 39 (Dem)
Lexington
- State House of Reps District 88 (Rep)
Newberry
- County Council District 2 (Rep)
Orangeburg
- State Senate District 39 (Dem)
Richland
- County Council District 7 (Dem)
- County Council District 8 (Dem)
- County Council District 9 (Dem)
- County Council District 10 (Dem)
Sumter
- County Council District 1 (Dem)
The State Election Commission has announced it will step in to assist with runoffs in Richland County following issues that took place at polling places two weeks ago.
