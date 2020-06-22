First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity will dominate the first week of summer

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Today starts the first full week of Summer 2020.
-Rain chances will stay around 20% for today as high pressure suppresses the storm chance.
-Expect daytime highs in the middle 90s today and tomorrow.
-Humidity will make it feel much hotter and heat index values will feel like 100.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
A ridge of high pressure has shifted to the east of the area. The heat and humidity will continue for the next several days.
Today the highs will reach the middle 90s with high humidity values. The highs will reach the middle 90s with high humidity and it will feel like the upper 90s and low triple digits for most of the day.
Storm/ Rain chances will stay low for now, but reach their highest in the middle of the week as a cold front approaches from the west.
