CPD: Arrest made in fatal shooting at Family Dollar on Fairfield Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting that happened June 21 at a Family Dollar on Fairfield Road.
Gregory Edwards, Jr. ,28, is being charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Edwards is accused of shooting and killing a 61-year-old man at the Family Dollar located at 5304 Fairfield Rd. Columbia Police received a ShotSpotter alert before 8:30 a.m. at that location. When they arrived they found the 61-year-old man injured in the parking lot.
He was taken to a local hospital by EMS where he later died.
Police say that Edwards was arrested during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon after he was seen leaving a local motel located at 5719 Fairfield Rd. Officers found a firearm in Edwards’ vehicle and was taken for ballistic testing. Edwards is currently detained at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
The motive for this shooting is still under investigation. The Richland County Coroner will release the identity of the victim following an autopsy that will be performed on June 22.
